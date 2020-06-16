Deadly crash closes part of Statesville Road in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was killed in a crash in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened before 6:15 a.m. on Statesville Road near W.T. Harris Boulevard, closing the area down. Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene.
Details surrounding the deadly crash were not provided. There’s no word on when the road is expected to reopen.
Interstate 77 or Old Statesville Road may be used as alternate routes.
No names were released.
