Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

(AP) - NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine.
The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN’s Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday.
The 63-year-old Jarrett told viewers that was why he didn’t return to the television studio with the rest of the crew.
He says the only symptom he has is a slight cough that he’s has gotten better each day since his test last week.
