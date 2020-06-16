Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show

Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis during TV show
NASCAR upstart Ben Rhodes and hall of famer Dale Jarrett share stories at a Kentucky Speedway luncheon in Louisville on Feb. 7, 2019.
By AP | June 16, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT - Updated June 16 at 11:14 PM

(AP) - NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett says he has tested positive for coronavirus and now is in quarantine.

The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion made the announcement during NBCSN’s Hall of Fame announcement show on Tuesday.

The 63-year-old Jarrett told viewers that was why he didn’t return to the television studio with the rest of the crew.

He says the only symptom he has is a slight cough that he’s has gotten better each day since his test last week.

