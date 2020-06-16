Cool and wet today - hot and dry by Father’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been one for the record books – really! You may have thought it was cool today. But would you have thought it is the coolest June 16 on record? It was 62° back in 1965. Today, we only reached 61°. It has been wet too – especially in the Foothills. Many picked up 2-3”, while southern Mecklenburg Co and South Carolina only picked up about 0.25”. Showers continue to be a possibility through the evening.
Wednesday will bring another chance for showers. It doesn’t look quiet as wet as today has been. It will also be cool but not record breaking. Highs will return to the low 70s.
It will feel a little more like summertime by Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and there is a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Father’s Day weekend will be hot stuff! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and rain chances will be low.
Make the most of your evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock.
