Cool and wet today - hot and dry by Father’s Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been one for the record books – really! You may have thought it was cool today. But would you have thought it is the coolest June 16 on record? It was 62° back in 1965. Today, we only reached 61°. It has been wet too – especially in the Foothills. Many picked up 2-3”, while southern Mecklenburg Co and South Carolina only picked up about 0.25”. Showers continue to be a possibility through the evening.