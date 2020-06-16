CMS Board to consider renaming high school named after Confederate military officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials will consider renaming a local high school that is named after a Confederate military officer. That school is Zebulon B. Vance High School in University City.
Zebulon Baird Vance, who died in 1894, was a North Carolina representative, governor, and senator during the American Civil War and Reconstruction eras.
During the Civil War, Vance sided with the Confederacy and organized his own company of troops. According to the University of North Carolina’s Museum of University History, Vance left the army in 1862 and served for the rest of the war as governor of North Carolina.
A source told WBTV the process of renaming that school will start with its meeting next week. The district will then look at potentially renaming other schools as well.
The school board would have to convene a naming committee before changing a school’s name.
