Chime Solutions expands, adds another 250 jobs in Charlotte

“Today’s announcement shows that Charlotte truly is open for business and I’m grateful that Mark and Shelly Wilson have decided to bring these jobs to our city,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “These new jobs, along with the upskilling that will be provided to employees is a testament of our commitment to supporting the diverse workforce that we’re proud to have here in Charlotte. This will be an excellent use of Opportunity Hiring Grant program and we’re looking forward to helping our friends at Chimes Solutions fill these jobs quickly with deserving and talented people.”