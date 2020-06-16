Chime Solutions expands, adds another 250 jobs in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chime Solutions is adding 250 new jobs in Charlotte as the city continues to work to boost its economy.
The City of Charlotte made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that the Atlanta-based customer service company will expand in the Queen City.
City officials say these new jobs will be for licensed life and health insurance agents. Job applications can be found here.
“We are thrilled to be expanding in Charlotte and I want to thank Mayor Lyles and her team for the work they did to get us here,” Chime CEO Mark Wilson said. “This partnership and the jobs that we’re bringing to Charlotte fit perfectly with the city’s upward mobility goals and it also gives us access to a very talented workforce. We are excited to be here and I look forward to a great future in Charlotte.”
The company is providing free training and testing for qualified candidates in partnership with Central Piedmont Community College. The North Carolina Community College System awarded Chime Solutions a Customized Training Program grant that will be facilitated by CPCC.
Charlotte awarded Chime Solutions its first Opportunity Hiring Grant which incentivizes the company to hire candidates seeking employment from workforce development partners.
“Today’s announcement shows that Charlotte truly is open for business and I’m grateful that Mark and Shelly Wilson have decided to bring these jobs to our city,” Mayor Vi Lyles said. “These new jobs, along with the upskilling that will be provided to employees is a testament of our commitment to supporting the diverse workforce that we’re proud to have here in Charlotte. This will be an excellent use of Opportunity Hiring Grant program and we’re looking forward to helping our friends at Chimes Solutions fill these jobs quickly with deserving and talented people.”
In 2019, the black-owned family business announced a plan to bring 1,000 jobs to Charlotte by the end of 2020.
The company’s Charlotte office is currently located in the University area
