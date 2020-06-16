Carolina Panthers closing offices Friday to observe Juneteenth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are closing their offices on Friday, June 19 to observe Juneteenth.
The team made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
“The observance of Juneteenth originated as a day to remember the slaves who were notified of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, thus granting them their freedom. We know that for too long, the black community has faced injustices that our society works to correct everyday but we still have a long way to go. In recognition of this day, our offices will be closed on this Friday,” a team statement read.
Juneteenth is the day marking the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger informed enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas that they were free and that the Civil War had ended.
In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday.
