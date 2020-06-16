Brother remembers five years after sister killed in shooting at Emanuel AME church in Charleston, S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTV) - As Dylann Roof was being extradited back to Charleston, family members and an entire community remained stunned over what happened the night before at a well-known place of worship turned crime scene.
Hours after losing his older sister Cynthia Graham Hurd, Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham showed up at Mother Emanuel AME.
“I lost my sister, and I’m trying to rationalize it, and there’s no rationalization for it," Graham said in June 2015.
Five years later, passionate protests and blatant lawlessness following the death of George Floyd has forced Graham to ponder today’s issues of race and reality.
“Her death was really not about her,” Graham explains. ”Yes she died, but it was about a race of people.”
Nine African Americans were killed after being shot by Roof, a self-admitted white supremacist.
The line of mourners honoring Cynthia Graham Hurd stretched all the way down Calhoun Street past the church days after the shooting.
Total strangers and well-known individuals like Congressman Jim Clyburn offered their final respects.
“This is her church. I am an AME. My wife was a librarian, and she was my daughter’s best friend,” he said.
That best friend some five years later has left quite a legacy.
The library where she worked has been renamed after her, as a fitting tribute.
A foundation bearing her name has been responsible for distributing more than 40,000 books over four years and partnered with the South Carolina Collaborative for Race and Reconciliation.
“The crime was hate. The crime was racism. The crime was discrimination,” Graham said.
From the time he was arrested to the beginning of his trial, 18 months would pass before Dylann Roof faced a federal judge.
During that period, Graham had one thing on his mind.
“Justice for all is my battle cry this week. Justice for Cynthia,” Graham said.
At Charleston’s federal courthouse, the legal proceedings against Roof started on Dec. 7, 2016.
He was found guilty nine days later, and the next month a jury decided this convicted killer would be sentenced to death.
In keeping the memory of his sister and the other victims alive, Malcolm Graham has a singular purpose.
“My motto for the last couple of years has been keep the faith and do the work,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.