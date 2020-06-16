Between RNC and All-Star Race, greater Charlotte area stands to lose millions in tourism dollars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two major events that were supposed to boost the greater Charlotte economy have moved out of the state.
First, the Republican National Convention moved to Jacksonville, Florida, and then NASCAR’s All-Star Race set for mid-July announced a move to Tennessee. Both events were expected to bring in tourism dollars, which tourism bureaus say were much-needed after COVID-19 shut downs.
The All-Star race has only been hosted outside of Charlotte one previous time since its inception. Fans and the tourism industry alike are upset.
“There was potential for business, there was potential for hours for our employees,” said Vinay Patel, a principal at Sree Hotels.
Sree Hotels owns several hotels in the Charlotte and Concord areas.
Patel says he was hoping the All-Star Race would allow fans in July, which would mean people spending money. But he was disappointed when he found out the race was moving out of Charlotte altogether, saying it would have been better to keep it in the Queen City, even without fans.
“I was disappointed it wasn’t going to be here. Even without fans, the fact that it was promoting Charlotte and the region, the disappointment was out there,” he said. “And then when you hear there was a potential of fans at the track, it sunk in more.”
The Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau says in a typical year this race over the three-days weekend brings in $1 million to the local economy. Now they’re expecting continued losses in the industry.
The bureau said in a statement, in part, “the relocation of this event, along with the cancellation or postponement of others that were scheduled to take place here this spring and summer, will result in economic losses for hospitality and tourism business in Cabarrus County.”
They added though that the “hospitality industry is resilient,” and that the Cabarrus County CVB is committed to welcoming visitors to other events later in the year.
Patel says his concern is for his hourly employees. He says when events they were planning on move out of the state, they’re the ones most-affected.
“We have to figure out a way to open the economy up a little bit. We’re hurting the people that we’re trying to help the most at the end of the day," Patel said. “They’re not getting wages, the time, the hours that they were used to in the past.”
Same goes for the Republican National Convention, which was expected to bring in more than $121 million to the Charlotte economy.
Sree Hotels had $2.5 million already contracted for the convention. Patel says about 20 percent of that would have gone to payroll.
“$600,000, if you’re looking at 20 percent, are not going back to folks who are sitting at home at the end of the day.”
Patel says hospitality leaders are trying to project when hotel spending and traveling will be back to normal. Patel says some research say it wont be back to 2019 levels for another several years.
