Families connected through organ donor meet for first time

“He came home when he was 16,” Connor’s mother Cindy McLane said. “And he had it on his license - when he got his license and I told him go take that off. I’m from Concord originally and I’ve heard all types of stories. He said ‘no, mom - if that ever happened to me I want to be able to give whatever can be given’ and I said ‘good thing you are young enough we’ll never have to use it’ and shame on me....This has turned out to be the best gift - the final gift he has left behind for me as a mom.”