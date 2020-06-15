Three charged with murder as man dies after fight in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have charged three people with murder in the case of a man who died in the hospital days after a fight in east Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting an investigation into the homicide that happened, near Commonwealth Avenue on June 9.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crowd fighting in the area. When they arrived, the people involved in the fight had left and no victims were found.
While officers started investigating, they received information about a victim who showed up to a local hospital with apparent trauma resulting in serious injuries.
On June 13, 2020, 24-year-old Brian Quiros was pronounced dead while still in the hospital.
Homicide Unit detectives identified and charged 26-year-old Omar Almanza De La Garza, 25-year-old Jordan Robertson and 27-year-old Jahdell Jermaine Lewis with murder, common law robbery and conspiracy to commit common law robbery.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
