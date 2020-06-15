Tanker crashes into dorm at Gardner Webb University

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tanker truck crashed into a dorm at Gardner Webb University Monday morning.
The wreck happened after 8 a.m. at Spangler Hall, which is on Huggins Street on the Shelby campus.
From WBTV’s Sky3, the truck could be seen after it was pulled from the building. The truck and building appeared to be heavily damaged.
Gardner Webb officials said the dorm was empty at the time of the crash and no one was injured.
No further information has been released.
