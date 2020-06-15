SouthPark grocer closes temporarily after worker tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Reid’s Fine Foods in SouthPark is temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19, the store confirmed Monday.
The specialty grocer and restaurant at 4331 Barclay Downs Driver closed at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Managing Partner Tom Coker said Monday that after he was notified an employee at the store tested positive for the novel coronavirus, “we closed immediately for cleaning and disinfecting.”
The site will be sanitized by Cintas, according to an email blast to customers.
“We felt that it was the right thing to do to communicate to our employees and customers what we’re doing,” Coker said. He hopes to reopen the store Wednesday.
The employee had been asymptomatic and is believed to be an isolated case, Coker said. However, all employees are being required to get tested before returning to work.
Reid’s Fine Foods other store locations at Myers Park, Trade Street and Levine Avenue remain open.
Health officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning in Mecklenburg County for a total of 7,321 since March; 131 people in the county have died.
COVID CHALLENGES
Coker said the stores follow health and safety guidelines including social distancing by spreading out tables and requiring workers to wear face masks and gloves. Employees who aren’t feeling well are encouraged to stay home and paid to stay home when necessary, he said.
Customers also are urged to wear face coverings, which are available if they don’t have one.
“We’re trying to do as much as possible,” Coker said. “The next six months for retailers and restaurants is going to be challenging.”
Coker said he has 25% fewer workers compared to before the pandemic when there were about 180 employees company-wide and 60 at SouthPark.
Reid’s grocery store has remained open since the crisis began in March, and began offering curbside grocery pickup at Myers Park and SouthPark.
SouthPark and Myers Park restaurants reopened May 26, and the others in June. In Phase 2 of the state’s modified stay-at-home, restaurants were allowed to reopen at 50% on May 22.
“Even though it hurts our bottom line, I think it needs to remain that way for a while,” Coker said of the capacity limits.