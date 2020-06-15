Rowan Chamber’s Leadership Rowan program announces Alex Clark Memorial Scholarship

Clark died on Feb. 22, 2020, from Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was the dual founder of Gemstones and COMPASS Leadership Academy, Inc., non-profits with the mission to empower our youth by providing them the skill set to maximize their full potential by unwrapping their hidden gifts, talents and abilities. COMPASS stands for being (Confident, Optimistic, Motivated, Persistent, Assertive, Studious, and Successful).