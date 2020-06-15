Rowan Chamber’s Leadership Rowan program announces Alex Clark Memorial Scholarship

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber’s Leadership Rowan program has announced the Alex Clark Memorial Scholarship. Clark was a member of Leadership Class 2016-17 and participated as a co-chair for the next year’s Class.
When it comes to leadership, Alex always said, “The biggest commitment is being committed to the commitment,” said Alisha Byrd-Clark. Byrd-Clark also announced a matching grant by The Alex Clark Foundation, so that Alex’s work and vision can continue through helping another aspiring leader in our community.
“Alex had this amazing gift of meeting people where they were and he was committed to making a positive impact on everyone around him,” said Steering Committee member and longtime friend Nick Means, F&M Bank.
“The Leadership Steering Committee voted to name its annual scholarship after Alex Clark earlier this year,” said Elaine Spalding, Rowan Chamber President. She continued, “It was at the suggestion of Ken Ingle with RCCC, who was a classmate of Alex’s.”
Clark died on Feb. 22, 2020, from Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was the dual founder of Gemstones and COMPASS Leadership Academy, Inc., non-profits with the mission to empower our youth by providing them the skill set to maximize their full potential by unwrapping their hidden gifts, talents and abilities. COMPASS stands for being (Confident, Optimistic, Motivated, Persistent, Assertive, Studious, and Successful).
The scholarship will be awarded annually to Leadership Rowan Class applicants from diverse backgrounds and will cover the cost of their tuition. The Leadership Rowan Steering Committee will select the scholarship winners.
The deadline to apply is Fri., June 19, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. Link to apply below: https://www.rowanchamber.com/leadership-rowan/
