Person who attended Charlotte rally for police reform tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person who attended an attorney-led rally for police reform in Charlotte has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The John S. Leary Bar Association of Black Attorneys announced Monday on Facebook they were informed that someone who attended their rally on June 5, 2020 tested positive for COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, officials say they sought guidance from the Mecklenburg County Health Department regarding this issue.
According to the recommendations from the Mecklenburg County Health Department, anyone who has attended a mass gathering, including protests are recommended to take the test for COVID-19.
Additionally, it is also recommended that if you believe you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.
“In our particular instance, if you want to be cautious, you should self-quarantine until June 19, 2020. These are recommendations and not requirements,” the Facebook post read.
The rally was led by the John S. Leary Bar Association of Black Attorneys, an affiliate of the North Carolina Association of Black Attorneys that is named after the first black lawyer to practice law in Mecklenburg County.
The event, named “A Day To Stand In Solidarity,” was one of a number of actions the Leary Association plans to take in response to police brutality and racial profiling.
The rally’s call to action included a review and change of policies and regulations at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in regards to racial profiling, harassment and excessive use of force; an improved vetting process for hiring officers; the demilitarization of CMP; and the reevaluation of qualified immunity and confidential personnel filing laws.
