NYPD closes plainclothes anti-crime unit in nod to reform

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City’s police commissioner says the department is disbanding the unit involved in Eric Garner’s 2014 chokehold death.
Commissioner Dermot Shea says the NYPD’s anti-crime unit, which operated in plainclothes and focused primarily on seizing illegal guns, had been responsible for a disproportionate number of shootings and complaints.
The change comes amid a nationwide reckoning over police brutality sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.
About 600 officers working in the unit will be given new assignments.
Shea says a separate anti-crime unit will still operate in the transit system and the department will continue to use plainclothes officers for things like surveillance and narcotics work.
