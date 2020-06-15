Nearly 600 more people test positive for coronavirus in S.C. as state nears 20,000 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina is nearing another milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, 20,000 cases.
On Tuesday, health officials announced 595 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.
This brings the total number of positive tests statewide to 19,990 and deaths to 607.
The total number of individuals tested Monday in South Carolina was 4,339 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.7 percent.
As of Tuesday morning, there is a 68.37 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,175 inpatient beds currently used, 571 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
“As the number of tests being performed increases, so do the number of cases, we would expect that,” Dr. Joan Duwve, with DHEC, said. “However, that percent positive rate continues to increase, as well, which tells us that we are finding more real cases -- not just cases that were asymptomatic and not otherwise diagnosed.”
Since the state has mostly reopened, and Gov. Henry McMaster has stated lockdowns will not return, Duwve stressed the importance of people taking action to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The two things people can do are simple: social distance and wear a mask. Duwve said people just aren’t doing that, and that’s why cases are spiking.
“We all have work to do,” she said. “We need to lead by example.”
She said at this point in the outbreak, each person diagnosed will likely infect between two to four other people.
“So we will continue to see that rapid rise until we start practicing what we know can prevent the spread of this infection,” Duwve explained.
There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, health officials advise everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
People should stay home and get tested for the coronavirus if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever
- shortness of breath
- headaches
- sore throat
- loss of smell
- vomiting, nausea and/or diarrhea
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
