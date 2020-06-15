Man arrested for shooting into car near Catawba County park

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested for shooting into a car in the parking lot of a Catawba County park.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, police said a verbal altercation started between two people in the parking lot of Northside Broyhill Park in Newton.
Officers arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Maurice Bennett, from Newton, and charged him with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Discharging a Firearm into Occupied Property, Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits and Injury to Personal Property.
Bennett was taken to the Catawba County Jail under a $102,500 secured bond.
Police say a person showed up at the Newton Police Department claiming that someone shot into his vehicle.
Investigators said that after an altercation, a man fired shots in the direction of the victim as he was leaving the parking lot, and both people left the area in opposite directions.
Bennett was arrested and charged on Monday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.
