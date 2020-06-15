Local group calling for Confederate monument in Cornelius to be removed

As United Methodists, we believe that in baptism, we are commissioned to resist injustice. Our founder John Wesley’s first rule encourages us to do no harm. Today, we are seeing very clearly the harm inflicted on Black people in our communities as a result of the long heritage of racism and white supremacy that pervade our society, as it has from our country’s founding. Policies are changing, and confederate monuments similar to this one are coming down around the country. We call on the Mt. Zion Monument Association to consider the harm their monument causes to our Black brothers and sisters. We ask them to listen to all the voices in our community, particularly the Black community of Cornelius, as they consider what to do with their monument. We stand ready to assist them as they go about the hard process of listening to their neighbors.