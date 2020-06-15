First Alert: Wet and unseasonably cool start to week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for today and Tuesday as we’re undergoing a dramatic pattern change!
There may not be too much rain around the WBTV viewing area today, but when the cloud cover, NE breezes, spotty rain and unusually cool temperatures are factored in, the First Alert serves to let you know; this won’t be a pool day! We’ll struggle to get back to near 70° around Charlotte this afternoon and many neighborhoods north of town will hold in the cool 60s as an upper-level storm system sit and spins over the Carolinas.
Model data supports the idea of rain picking up tonight and Tuesday, with afternoon readings Tuesday holding in the 60s, nearly 20° below average for mid-June!
Showers, and even a few thunderstorms are likely to continue through the midweek period, but rain chances may start to back off a bit on Wednesday with high temperatures rebounding to the lower 70s.
Temperatures will warm back to around 80° by Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms developing in what looks to be a more typical June pattern and Friday will be more season with high temperatures in the mid 80s and just a stray storm or two.
The holiday weekend looks hotter, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, under mostly sunny skies and low rain chances.
The 2020 summer solstice is officially at 5:43 PM, Saturday, June 20th.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.