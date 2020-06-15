First Alert: Wet and unseasonably cool start to week

There may not be too much rain around the WBTV viewing area today, but when the cloud cover, NE breezes, spotty rain and unusually cool temperatures are factored in, the First Alert serves to let you know; this won’t be a pool day! We’ll struggle to get back to near 70° around Charlotte this afternoon and many neighborhoods north of town will hold in the cool 60s as an upper-level storm system sit and spins over the Carolinas.