First Alert: Damp, cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions persists through midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for an increase in cloud cover with possibility of a few on-and-off scattered showers through Monday afternoon as an upper-level area of low pressure paves the way for dreary conditions on the at surface over the next couple days.
Neighborhoods that don't get rain today will still remain cloudy and cool through the second half of the day. High temperatures will be some 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages today.
In the Charlotte Metro area temperatures will stop short of reaching the lower 70s before returning to the mid to upper 50s overnight as breezy northeasterly winds filter in across the Carolinas.
Showers are possible through the late evening and into Tuesday morning with heavier and more numerous downpours likely Tuesday afternoon as a front situated along the Carolinas' coast exacerbates the already wet conditions.
Tuesday afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s under cloudy skies during the intermittent dry periods. Over the next 48 hours, expect anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″ of rainfall - at this time flash flooding is not a concern.
A few showers and storms are still possible Wednesday before the return of more seasonal conditions and temperatures Thursday and Friday.
High temperatures will return to the lower 80s Thursday accompanied by those infamous short-lived late day thunderstorm. With a similar setup expected Friday, drier and average temperatures will be in place through Father’s Day weekend.
The 2020 summer solstice is officially at 5:43 p.m., Saturday, June 20.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
