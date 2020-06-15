First Alert for a cool and wet Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This has been a cool day for June!
Temperatures ran about fifteen degrees below average for this time of year.
There could be a few stray showers this evening but more rain is in store for Tuesday.
A First Alert has been issued for the possibility of showers at any time.
While severe weather isn’t expected, there could be a few pockets of heavier rain. It will be cool too! Highs only top out in the mid-60s.
Wednesday and Thursday will still be unsettled. There is a chance for showers at any time on Wednesday. It will be cool again with highs only in the low to mid-70s.
By Thursday, we will be making our way back to a more typical summertime pattern. Highs will be in the low 80s and afternoon thunderstorms are possible.
Friday and the weekend will have you remembering it is summer.
Highs will be in the mid-80s on Friday with afternoon storms possible.
This weekend will be hot!
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and rain chances will be low.
Make it a great evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
