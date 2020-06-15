1 dead, 2 injured in crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a two-car crash in south Charlotte Monday evening.
The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Tyvola Road.
Medic said a person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police say the two taken to the hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.
Police shut down Tyvola Road between S. Tryon Street and Speer Boulevard.
