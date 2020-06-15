Crowded restaurant complaints lead to Phase 2 questions, state says owners and customers should do their part

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several restaurants over the weekend were the subject of complaints on social media from people saying they were too crowded. But as WBTV News found out, at least one of those restaurants say they were following the guidelines but customers weren’t taking it as seriously.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said no restaurants were cited over the weekend. Partly because the state restrictions are mostly being self-policed.
CMPD said they will respond to large gatherings, either at homes or businesses, if someone calls 311 and reports them. But officers aren’t actively patrolling for violations.
This past weekend, CMPD responded to roughly two dozen calls from 311 about large gatherings but they say it’s largely up to the owners and the customers to follow the guidelines.
Because no restaurants were officially cited by CMPD, WBTV News is choosing not to name the restaurants unless they sent us a statement.
Ink N Ivy was one of those restaurants that people discussed on Twitter and sent WBTV News a statement.
Ink N Ivy said in their statement they were following the Phase 2, 50 percent capacity, which still allows for them to have roughly 400 people inside. They also said in the statement they blocked certain parts of the restaurant to encourage physical distance.
“Our stated occupancy levels for capacity are 805 individuals, throughout the space. At no point were we over a capacity of 402 individuals (which would be 50%) this past weekend or previous days of operation since Phase 2′s inception. This is verifiable, as we have security personal at all entrances and exits for capacity control. In addition, we have added sanitation stations at each entrance and erected barriers at some of our previously considered high traffic areas to help patrons social distance. We encourage other restaurants to follow similar practices to limit the occupancy in these times to also maintain compliance as we have.”
This is an ongoing issue for many restaurants who say they are following guidelines from the state but not all customers are taking it seriously.
“We really hope people will take it seriously and comply. I think most people are, but there are some folks out there who don’t get it and don’t take it seriously," said the chief operating officer for Suffolk Punch, Seth Stidham. "Hopefully we can influence our friends and family members to be part of the solution and go in the right direction and not have to shut down again.”
During a press conference with Governor Roy Cooper and Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, state leaders reiterated that it takes everyone doing their part to help stop the virus.
“I’ll remind you again our trends are going in the wrong direction but out fare is not sealed here. We have power over this. We can all take individual action, restaurants included,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen. "No matter time of day or what their serving, we need to make sure that folks are doing everything they can to keep virus level low and spread down.
CMPD responded to about two dozen 311 calls over the weekend regarding large gatherings. There were some restaurants listed, but a majority of the calls were related to home addresses or gym facilities, which are not allowed to be open in Phase 2.
The restaurant shown in the video above did not respond to WBTV’s request for comment. Because they weren’t cited or charged, WBTV News is choosing not to name the restaurant.
