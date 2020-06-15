COVID-19 Effect on Local Economy: Canvas Tattoo & Art Gallery

“It was amazing for us, to see people reach out and say, ‘How can we help you through this?’” Baker said. “So, we did pay it forward programs, where folks could think about the tattoo they wanted, and they were sending in, through Venmo, random amounts, sometimes large amounts, of money. That was very helpful, and key in re-opening, because for me, when you have no income for two and a half months, there’s this need to bring in all this PPE, testing devices, masks, and some of these things were not only expensive, but hard to even find.”