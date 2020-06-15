Congressman Tom Rice, family members test positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – U.S. Congressman Tom Rice announced on Monday that he and two members of his family have tested positive for COVID-19.
“I wanted to let you know that all 3 members of our household: Wrenzie, our son Lucas, and I all have the Wuhan Flu. We are all on the mend and doing fine,” Rice, the representative for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District, posted to Facebook.
According to Rice, his son Lucas first became sick on June 7. He said he became ill the next day, but stopped having symptoms by June 11.
Rice said his wife, Wrenzie, became ill on June 11.
“She has a slight fever, pretty bad cough, headache and backache. But she hasn’t quit moving,” Rice posted.
The congressman said the members of his household are “DONE WITH CORONAVIRUS,” noting they are finishing the quarantine.
“Friends, please wash your hands and take precautions. Stay healthy. See you soon,” the post ended.
