Charlotte Hornets put a wrap on 2019-20 season and look ahead to a bright future

The Hornets finished the year 23-42, but that is not indicative to how this team was performing down the stretch of the season. They finished off the year winning 2 of their last 3 games including the last game of the season when they went down to Miami and beat the 4th best team in the East in the Heat. But finishing strong at the end of the season was not the only thing they did well. They finished strong in close games as well when they happen to get in tightly contested games that came down to the final seconds.