Charlotte City Council passes Eastland Mall rezoning plan, clearing way for MLS HQ and practice facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte City Council unanimously passed a plan for Eastland Mall rezoning Monday night.
In January, the City of Charlotte filed a rezoning petition for the Eastland Mall site, as part of a years-long process developing the property into a hub for the city’s new Major League Soccer team and potentially a new incubator for growth on the east side of the city.
The city owns the Eastland property and is moving forward with the rezoning process to build Charlotte’s MLS team headquarters and practice facilities.
Development plans continue to be worked out between Crosland Southeast and Tepper Sports. There’s an expectation that there will be a mix of commercial real estate, along with high- and low-density residential units to go along with the MLS team headquarters and practice fields.
Mayor Vi Lyles previously signed a letter sent to Major League Soccer committing $110 million to the MLS project. It’s not yet determined how much, if any, of the $110 million in hospitality funds the city pledged to the MLS project will be used on the Eastland development.
The zoning petition will change the property and an additional eight acres yet to be acquired by the city to MX-2 and MUDD-O zoning uses. Both districts would allow for mixed use development being sought by the development partners.
Before the soccer fields and new buildings, developers will have to install new infrastructure on the property. Roads, sewer, lights and more are all necessities that will stretch out the completion date for several years even in a best-case scenario.
