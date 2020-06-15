Charlotte-based LendingTree makes Juneteenth a company holiday for employees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - LendingTree will be closing on June 19 to observe Juneteenth and is making the day a company holiday for all employees.
The Charlotte-based online lending marketplace the announcement Monday.
LendingTree founder & CEO Doug Lebda sent the following email out to the company:
"Team –
The past few months, and especially the past few weeks, have been emotionally draining for many of us. As a result, we’ve decided to give employees the day off - this Friday (June 19th). This date is more than just a surprise Friday off; this is an intentional choice to honor Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when Texas - the last rebel state - officially abolished slavery. I encourage you to disconnect and spend time resetting but also use this time to really think about what Juneteenth represents. Use this day to continue educating yourself and celebrating Black history and culture. If you are interested in learning a little more about Juneteenth, DIG (Diversity + Inclusion Group) has identified great resources here. I feel like I am saying this often, but I mean it – thank you. I have found myself learning more over the past few weeks than I have in quite some time and many of you are the ones teaching me and pushing me to be better."
Juneteenth is the day marking the end of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, Union Gen. Gordon Granger informed enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas that they were free and that the Civil War had ended.
In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday.
LendingTree previously put out a blog post, with their stance regarding racial injustice.
“The roots of systemic racism run deep and exist in areas beyond America’s police. That’s why the LendingTree Foundation supports organizations locally and nationally that fight against economic disparity, and we will continue to do so,” the post read.
