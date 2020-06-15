Charlotte-based LendingTree makes Juneteenth a company holiday for employees

The past few months, and especially the past few weeks, have been emotionally draining for many of us. As a result, we’ve decided to give employees the day off - this Friday (June 19th). This date is more than just a surprise Friday off; this is an intentional choice to honor Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the day in 1865 when Texas - the last rebel state - officially abolished slavery. I encourage you to disconnect and spend time resetting but also use this time to really think about what Juneteenth represents. Use this day to continue educating yourself and celebrating Black history and culture. If you are interested in learning a little more about Juneteenth, DIG (Diversity + Inclusion Group) has identified great resources here. I feel like I am saying this often, but I mean it – thank you. I have found myself learning more over the past few weeks than I have in quite some time and many of you are the ones teaching me and pushing me to be better."