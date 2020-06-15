Atrium Health: People take advantage of testing sites geared toward underserved communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In April, Atrium Health set up mobile units in underserved communities.
However, in recent weeks, these sites have been filled with people from outside of those communities, and they want that to stop.
The Parkwood Institutional CME Church serves the Hidden Valley community.
On Monday, it also serves peoples’ health.
“Hidden Valley is predominately black and Hispanic,” Rev. Cathy Jones said.
Jones has been the pastor Parkwood Institutional CME Church for a decade and sees the need for this community to get better access to coronavirus testing.
“There are those that could not afford the testing and by the hospitals providing the tests it gives more access to the people that would like to be tested and are not able,” Jones said.
However, officials with Atrium Health are worried others are taking advantage.
“In recent weeks, we have noticed a huge increase in the number of folks outside of the communities to access testing at these sites,” said Kinneil Coltman, Chief Community and External Affairs Officer for Atrium Health.
Possible reasons for this could be that you do not need an appointment and payment is not a barrier to getting tested.
According to a spokesperson for Atrium Health:
“In fulfilling our mission to provide health, hope and healing – for all, Atrium Health will ensure the ability to pay will not be an inhibiting factor for those who need screened and tested. If you have insurance, your insurance may be billed. If you do not have insurance, you will not be billed.”
Atrium Health uses geographic information systems to determine where the mobile unit should go.
“We can see hot spots on a map and send testing sites to community partners located in these communities,” Coltman said.
They are not turning people away based on where they live, and Coltman hopes it does not come to that.
“We’re hoping that we can appeal to the broader community’s conscious here to make sure that we all have a vested interest in guarding against racial and ethnic disparities and coronavirus,” Coltman said.
Each day this week mobile testing will continue at different locations throughout the city.
