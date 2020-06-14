Woman dead, infant injured in three-car crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A three-car crash has left a woman dead and two others injured Sunday afternoon in west Charlotte.
Emergency responders say the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Billy Graham Parkway near Morris Field Drive.
Police have diverted traffic onto Josh Birmingham Parkway.
Officers said an infant was taken to the hospital.
Medic said one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and another was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was provided.
