Unsettled week ahead. Cool temps too!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a beautiful Saturday, we are about to turn a corner. Today will bring more cloud cover and a 30 percent chance of showers or a late day thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low 80s.
An upper level low will move in and park itself over the area for most of the week ahead. That will mean more cloud cover… better rain chances and cooler temperatures. Monday and Tuesday will bring the possibility of rain at any time. Highs won’t make it out of the low 70s. That’s almost fifteen degrees below average. Wednesday will still be unsettled. Highs will be in the mid 70s and rain chances are just about as high.
We start to break out of the pattern on Thursday. Rain chances drop to 30percent through Friday. We will start to see a few more peeks of the sun too. Highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday. Saturday looks dry but hot as we get close to 90 degrees again.
Make the most of your Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.