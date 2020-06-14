Thousands attend ‘Million Man March’ in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolinians are holding a “Million Man March” for racial justice in downtown Columbia.
The march comes in wake of national unrest after the death of George Floyd.
The event, which began at 11 a.m., is a recreation of the “Million Man March” that occurred on October 16th, 1995.
Thousands of demonstrators gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. in an effort to encourage black men to make a difference in their communities and to challenge the negative stereotypes.
Local group ROAN is spearheading the event.
The march began at Martin Luther King Park and end at the State House.
Along with the “Million Man March”, the “Million Teen March” also happened at 11 a.m.
