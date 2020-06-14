Police searching for man who shot, killed security guard after being asked to leave S.C. bar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A security guard was shot and killed after asking an intoxicated person to leave a Greenville bar, police said Sunday.
Lieutenant Alia Paramore says officers went to The Coliseum on Haywood Road around 1:35 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Paramore says the victim was working as a security guard, and asked an intoxicated person to leave several times.
Police say that suspect was never served alcohol at the bar.
Lt. Paramore says after being denied service, the suspect went to his car, got a gun and walked back in to the bar through a back entrance.
Police say surveillance video shows the suspect fire the gun at the security guard several times, then leave in an SUV.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police say the investigation is still active.