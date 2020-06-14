Peaceful youth rally was held in Cleveland to teach children about social justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a peaceful march that wanted to incorporate the voice of the future.
Children. Despite their age, kids were seen chanting black lives matter and getting involved in current social issues on Chester Avenue.
“There are some people that think black people don’t matter," said one marcher.
They began making their way towards 40th street. Police officers made sure they spoke to the marchers about the importance of communication.
One of them even urging everyone to reach out anytime with questions or concerns.
Regina Lewis organized the event to teach her kids not to be afraid of the police.
“The police is not their enemy but they still have to understand that the color of their skin can be a deterrence of certain things," she said.
The goal is to prepare these children for the challenges of life.
