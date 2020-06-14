‘Part of history.’ Charlotte Black Lives Matter mural repaired after damage

Matthew Clayburn covered his letter “A” with an even coat of white paint, a blank canvas to recreate “E.G.O,” the character he has been drawing since the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012. Martin, an unarmed Black teenager, was fatally shot in Florida by a vigilante neighborhood watchman as he walked home in a hooded sweatshirt. Since then, Clayburn said, he’s identified with the hoodie imagery and incorporated it into his art.