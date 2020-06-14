NASCAR team reveals pro-police ‘Back The Blue’ paint scheme to run at Homestead-Miami

Still, to give an idea of how controversial this imagery is, some cops -- who, as a reminder, are supposed to be the ones honored by this imagery -- have stated they recognize how this flag has been construed as a political demonstration that runs directly counter to the paint scheme Wallace had on his car at the Cup Series race in Martinsville earlier this week. The phrase “Blue Lives Matter,” for example, was an explicit reaction by law enforcement to the slogan “Black Lives Matter” that protestors rallying against police brutality have used in marches throughout the country -- it’s worth noting the team never explicitly says Blue Lives Matter.