Man dies in single-car crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man died in a single-car crash in west Charlotte Sunday evening.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Queen City Drive.
Police said the driver of the car ran off the road and crashed. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers shut down Queen City Drive to investigate but said it wasn’t causing any major traffic issues.
No other information was available.
