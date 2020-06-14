2 injured after pinned inside vehicle following crash in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured in a single-car crash on Sunday in Huntersville.
Huntersville fire officials said a vehicle overturned and had heavy damage following the crash on I-77 southbound at the I-485 ramp.
Officials said two people were pinned inside the vehicle.
MedCenter Air was called to airlift a patient with life-threatening injuries to the hospital, according to Medic.
Medic said another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other information was provided.
