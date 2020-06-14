A First Alert to start the work week with scattered rain and much cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Monday and Tuesday due to high chances for scattered rain and storms, and much cooler temperatures (some folks may need a jacket).
Hotter temperatures and drier conditions develop by the weekend.
Scattered rain showers and a few storms will be possible tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 50s for the mountains and lower 60s for the piedmont.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the day Monday with cooler high temperatures only in the upper 50s from the NC mountains, to lower 70s for the Piedmont.
Scattered rain and a few storms will continue Monday night into Tuesday with Tuesday morning low temperatures in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures ranging from around 60 degrees for the mountains, to around 70 degrees for the Piedmont.
Scattered rain and a few storms will continue for Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s for the mountains, and lower 70s for the Piedmont.
Temperatures will warm back to around 80 degrees by Thursday with scattered rain and storms still possible.
Friday will feature partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the mid-80s, and a few showers and storms.
The weekend looks hotter, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
A few isolated storms will be possible for the weekend.
The 2020 summer solstice is officially at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
Keep your umbrella or rain jacket with you this week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
