Coronavirus shutters Lake Norman’s Peninsula Club after members report new cases

(Charlotte Observer) - A Lake Norman golf and tennis club is temporarily closing after multiple members reported they had contracted coronavirus, according to an email obtained by the Observer.
The Peninsula Club in Cornelius will remain closed Sunday and Monday while facilities are being sanitized, President George Searle said in an email sent to members Saturday night.
Searle’s email did not say how many members had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
But the message said that the club had been notified of “several additional” confirmed cases within the membership, suggesting there might have been previous reports of coronavirus.
The Peninsula Club offers dining, swimming and children’s activities in addition to golf and tennis.
“We traced the usage of these members over the past week to the pool, tennis, golf areas and the restaurants,” the email says.
The club closed one of its restaurants and a swimming pool Saturday, according to the email.
“I called a meeting of The Club staff to inform the employees of the positive cases and the possibility of exposure.,” Searles said in the email. “Unfortunately, more than half of the staff walked away deciding not to work for the next few days.”
Searles said some employees feared for their well-being.
“These employees were uncomfortable with the situation and did not feel safe for their own health,” the email said. “The Club cannot require staff to work while they feel unsafe during this pandemic.”
Searles said two other clubs in the Charlotte area have closed because of coronavirus, but did not name them or give other details.