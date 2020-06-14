Black mamas group marches in defense of children, black lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of mothers organized a rally Sunday to stand up against social injustice.
A Black Mamas March CLT started in Latta Park around 4 p.m.
The purpose of the gathering was “in defense of black children and black lives,” according to a flier.
Organizers said that when George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody by Minneapolis police officers, was struggling, he called out for his mother.
Local women told WBTV they're in this fight too. Many of them have kids who will grow up to be black men and women.
Spotted at the march was Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles who helped lead the way as the moms went on with the march at Latta Park.
Leaders of the march said that "summoned the mamas of the world."
Organizers invited community members of all ages “as we celebrate and defend ourselves, our children, and our culture, in the name of George (Floyd), Breonna (Taylor) and all the black mamas that were forced to mourn too soon.”
Even though this was called the Black Mama March, it was very inclusive – all families of any color had an open invitation.
Before, the march things started with music, art, food and pictures.
The organizer said it's important to find joy during a time of distress even when fighting for justice and fair treatment for all.
The moms said this is a safe space for kids to learn what's going on in the world and that makes it even more important for moms to be a part of the movement.
"Really just catalyzing mamas who may have been separated from the work of racial justice, creating a space in a way for them to be engaged,” one mother said. "If we just pretend the world is all beautiful and rainbows how are they ever going to recognize injustice when they see it and then how will they stand up for that,” another mother said.
Participants of all ages carried signs and chanted throughout the Charlotte neighborhood.
For these moms, they say this is not just a moment. They are in the middle of coordinating a national march for this September.
