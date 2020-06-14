Atrium to relax restrictions, allow visitor to hospitalized patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health announced Sunday it will start allowing patients to have a designated visitor while hospitalized.
The hospital had restricted visitors during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Effective 5 a.m. Monday, that changes. Patients will have the ability to designate a visitor while hospitalized or someone to accompany them at Atrium Health care settings.
Exceptions will be made for patients with certain conditions or who are being treated in environments where high-risk or immunocompromised patients are being treated, Atrium said.
The hospital system resumed many surgeries in April that had been suspended during the height of the pandemic.
“Our ability to deliver health, hope and healing for all is enhanced by the way family members and friends are able to support our patients during their time with us,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, deputy chief physician executive for Atrium Health. “We recognize having a loved one present provides comfort and can ease any anxiety a patient may feel. It helps the healing process, so we’re pleased to be at a point where we can now allow some limited visitation for most of our patients.”
Visitors with symptoms of respiratory illness will not be allowed to see patients.
Visitation days will be limited to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and each patient will be allowed one designated visitor for each day.
All visitors must be at least 18 years old, wear a mask and undergo a health screening with temperature check upon entering the building.
Restrictions do not apply in maternity settings or emergency departments or urgent care centers.
Pediatric patients will be allowed two parents or guardians at any time of the day.
Visitors are still restricted from any of Atrium Health’s skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation facilities or behavioral health units or facilities. Visitors are also not allowed for patients who are in an infusion center or oncology-related location or who have been diagnosed or being observed for possible infection with COVID-19.
