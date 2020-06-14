Artists work to repair defaced Black Lives Matter mural in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Artists came together Sunday to repair damage left at the Black Lives Matter mural on South Tryon Street in uptown Charlotte.
Days after someone apparently left tire marks all across the mural, artists said they were there to ensure the people who defaced the art knew they weren’t discouraged and that the message still mattered.
The City of Charlotte commissioned 16 artists to paint the mural last week. Each artist was responsible for a different letter, and presented a different vision for their portion of the project.
The mural followed protests across the country and the world of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have since been charged in his killing.
Supporters and organizers with the Million Youth March Of Charlotte gathering at the mural Tuesday night to take a knee in a moment of silence.
