77-year-old Simpson Co. deputy killed; Alleged shooter still on the run

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A deputy was shot and killed in Simpson County Friday afternoon.
The deputy killed in the line of duty has been identified as Deputy James Blair. He was 77 years old.
According to a neighbor, Blair had been in law enforcement his entire life. This included working as a paramedic and a school resource officer.
He was still working due to the fact that he was raising his grandsons, whose mother had passed away. He leaves behind a wife as well.
Earlier today, law enforcement from multiple agencies set up a perimeter around the area of Highway 13 and Highway 49 searching for the suspect.
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Joaquin Blackwell. He’s considered armed and dangerous.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert for Blackwell. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall and about 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Police say Blackwell is wearing white boxer shorts with no shirt.
Executive Director of Region 8 Mental Health Services Dave Van said Blackwell was at the facility for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation.
In the transporting of the suspect, Blackwell obtained a gun, allegedly shot the deputy and escaped into the woods.
If you know where he may be, call MBI at 855-642-5378.
