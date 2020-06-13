Troopers looking for hit-and-run driver involved in wreck that killed Cleveland Co. mother

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say a driver fled the scene after colliding with a vehicle in a no-passing zone in a wreck that killed a Cleveland County mother, injured her infant child and critically injured her 15-year-old niece.
Stacey Ball, of Kings Mountain, was driving a Nissan passenger vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Friday west on N.C. 150 toward Shelby when a silver vehicle tried to pass her.
The attempt to pass sent Ball’s vehicle off the right side of the road. The car hit a tree and caught fire.
Ball died at the scene. Her infant child was treated and released at Atrium Health Cleveland but her niece, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte.
Home security footage showed the suspect fleeing the scene. Troopers believe it to be a 2010s model silver Honda Civic with a sunroof and alloy wheels. The vehicle has damage to the right side and possible red paint transfer. It was seen being operated by two males.
Anyone with more information should contact Highway Patrol.
