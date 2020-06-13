Students protest at Marvin Ridge HS after ‘Black Lives Matter’ school rock defaced

Student protest at Marvin Ridge (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT - Updated June 13 at 5:49 PM

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Students gathered to protest Saturday at Marvin Ridge High School after the school rock, painted in support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement, was defaced.

The protest was organized as a peaceful rally to protest for equality.

The rock is often painted by students throughout the year.

Student protest at Marvin Ridge (Source: WBTV)

However, it was recently painted as a stand of solidarity with the uprisings and protest for equality after the murder of George Floyd.

Then, that rock was painted over by vandals.

