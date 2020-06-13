Students protest at Marvin Ridge HS after ‘Black Lives Matter’ school rock defaced

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - Students gathered to protest Saturday at Marvin Ridge High School after the school rock, painted in support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement, was defaced.
The protest was organized as a peaceful rally to protest for equality.
The rock is often painted by students throughout the year.
However, it was recently painted as a stand of solidarity with the uprisings and protest for equality after the murder of George Floyd.
Then, that rock was painted over by vandals.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.