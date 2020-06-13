Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Charlotte man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Charlotte man.
Henry Fletcher Peterson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday at his home on Remington Street in Charlotte.
Police say Peterson is described as a black man, about 6 feet, 3 inches and weighing about 200 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a hat, black shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information about Peterson should call Detective Tuttle at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.
