Polish president calls LGBT ‘ideology’ worse than communism

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president has accused the LGBT rights movement of promoting a viewpoint more harmful than communism and said he agreed with another conservative politician who stated that “LGBT is not people, it’s an ideology.”
Andrzej Duda made his comments in the small southwestern town of Brzeg as he campaigns for reelection in Poland, which spent more than four decades under communist governments.
Gay rights is emerging as a key campaign theme in the country’s upcoming presidential election as the race grows close between Duda and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who has called for tolerance for gays and lesbians.