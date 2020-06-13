Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Friday night in north Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded around 11:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road.
Officers found a woman lying in the roadway near a Shell gas station with a 2004 Ford Explorer stopped. Medic took 34-year-old Melba Emerita Aguilar-Amaya to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Officers say the preliminary investigation has revealed that the Ford Explorer was traveling southwest on W. Sugar Creek Road crossing the intersection at Reagan Drive when the pedestrian ran across W. Sugar Creek Road in front of the Ford Explorer.
Officers said the driver of the Explorer stopped immediately after striking the pedestrian, and that speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors for the driver.
Impairment is suspected for the victim but test results are pending, according to police.
Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning this investigation, should contact Officer W. Mercedes at (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.
