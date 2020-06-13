‘I’ve become a target.’ Charlotte activists rally, support 2 charged during protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte Uprising community activists rallied in front of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon as two activists turned themselves in for charges related to the protests over George Floyd’s killing by Minnesota police.
Shortly before walking into the Mecklenburg County jail to turn himself in, Anthony Ferguson told a crowd of protesters that he’s been living in fear the past two weeks while protesting. Also reporting to the jail for charges was activist Jamie Marsicano, 27.
Charlotte Uprising had called a news conference ahead of those actions at the jail.
“With only my voice I’ve become a target and therefore harassed, chased, sprayed, gassed, beaten, arrested for peacefully protesting for the right to be Black in America, and for demanding justice and change in my community,” said Ferguson, 21.
The sheriff’s office said late Friday afternoon that the two had been released.
A warrant had been issued for Ferguson’s arrest for resisting a public officer. Marsicano faced warrants for disorderly conduct and impeding traffic.
After making speeches in front of a sign that read “Hands off Anthony: defund the police,” protesters escorted Marsicano and Ferguson to the door of the sheriff’s office. The crowd cheered in support as the two entered the building. Several dozen people stayed to wait for their eventual release, and offered transportation and supplies to other people being released.
In a statement, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Ferguson was “actively involved” in helping a suspect escape who had just “assaulted” a law enforcement officer in an incident just after 4 p.m. on Monday.
A video of the encounter shows someone quickly approaching CMPD Capt. Brad Koch in front of the government building and colliding with him. Koch was then involved in a tussle on the ground with the individual.
Ferguson appeared to be pulling at the individual’s legs after Koch tackled the individual. Other protesters pulled on Koch’s legs and clothes.
The incident happened a day after another confrontation between Koch and protesters Sunday on Fourth Street.
Ash Williams, an advocate with Charlotte Uprising, claims that the police are mischaracterizing the encounters with Koch, and said that activists were asking Koch to leave because his presence made them uncomfortable.
“If anything, (CMPD) showing up feels like harassment for us,” Williams said. “I think they’re trying to prove a point by staying.”
Habekah Cannon, a public defender who is assisting Ferguson, said police showed up at Ferguson’s mother’s house on Tuesday.
Ferguson’s warrant was issued on June 8, according to the sheriff’s office.
“CMPD is painting this picture as though protesters are coming out here aggressively,” Cannon said. “We want it to be very clear that it is CMPD, they’re meeting us with aggression.”